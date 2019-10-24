Teenager Alice Robinson is a world ski star in the making.

After an amazing 2018/19 season during which she won a World Cup final silver medal in Andorra to go with her junior gold medal, the giant slalom ace has set her sights high.

The 17-year-old Queenstown schoolgirl's quest to join the skiing elite kicks off again in Austria this weekend, when the 2019/20 World Cup circuit begins.

Robinson, New Zealand's youngest winter Olympian, is tipped to be a major medal prospect at the Beijing Games in three years' time.

And her stunning record at such a young age marks

