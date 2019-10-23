WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Liverpool are set to be fined for an explicit banner of a mock image involving a naked player holding a large penis was showcased by fans during their Champions League away game against Genk this morning.

The graphic image of Liverpool player Divock Origi holding his manhood was displayed in the away section of Luminus Arena in Belgium.

Officials removed the banner but the English club face a fine from UEFA if the image was deemed racist.

An offensive banner of Liverpool player Divock Origi. Photo / Twitter

A Liverpool spokesperson said: "Liverpool Football Club condemns the offensive banner displayed in our section of the ground, prior to kick off. To be clear, the image used perpetuated a racist stereotype," the Daily Mail reports.

"This is completely unacceptable. We acted swiftly to have the banner removed and we are now working with the local authorities and stadium team in Genk to identify those responsible. Any subsequent action will be taken in keeping with our sanctions process."