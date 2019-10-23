COMMENT

Reminders can prove powerful drivers in sport.

The All Blacks spent last week telling everyone their recent history with Ireland was irrelevant. To a large degree they were right. They proved they are now a vastly different team to last year.

Yet there was a degree of history — the part where they lost their last test to Ireland — that did matter.

Advertisement

It matters because defeat, and near-defeat, lingers in the pit of the stomach.

The discernible mental edge the All Blacks displayed so ruthlessly in the way they started against Ireland, particularly on defence and in the cleanout, came from the within. Such is the power of the subconscious.

Although it was a different result and, therefore, feeling, against England last November, the tense nature of that 16-15 victory will serve a similar, healthy reminder for All Blacks and their semifinal this week.

The All Blacks celebrate their narrow victory over England in 2018. Photo / Photosport

In the merry-go-round of elite rugby's test schedule it's a strange quirk that the All Blacks and England have been so distant. One test in the past five years is bizarre scheduling for such an anticipated rivalry.

Sam Cane has played 66 tests — and yet due to injury he has never faced England.

Brodie Retallick has savoured six wins over England and, yet, he still vividly recalls his one defeat, the 38-21 loss when he started alongside Sam Whitelock in 2012 during his maiden test season.

The character of this All Blacks team is such that their victory over England last year will sit in the frontal lobe in a similar way to Ireland.

Those involved will remember how England, in favourable conditions as the rain bucketed down at Twickenham, started supremely to establish a 15-0 lead.

Advertisement

They will remember the way they were forced to patiently fight back through a Damian McKenzie try, Beauden Barrett dropped goal and penalty to steal a one-point lead.

Damian McKenzie scores a try in the narrow victory over England last year at Twickenham. Photo / Getty Images

They will remember Sam Underhill standing up Barrett with a brilliant in and out with five minutes left, only for his try to be denied by TMO Marius Jonker because Courtney Lawes was marginally offside as he charged down halfback TJ Perenara's attempted box kick.

Just as the All Blacks don't forget defeat, they also don't forget their great escapes.

England didn't win last November but in their one recent chance to topple the world's best, they did earn respect. The irony is that could work in the All Blacks' favour.

Ireland captain Rory Best remarked after his side were embarrassed 46-14 in their quarter-final blowout that their recent performances against the All Blacks put them firmly on the radar.

Ireland confronted one of the premier All Blacks performances of the past four years because they were fully prepared and focused.

The All Blacks are most vulnerable when they subconsciously underestimate opponents. After their escape against England last year, there's no chance of that trap. There's no doubt England are a vastly superior opponent than Ireland but they, too, will face a different All Blacks team to the one which sneaked home last year.

Both teams, in fairness, have significantly advanced their games.

Unlike last November, neither side will be running on tired legs either.

Eight All Blacks that last started against England are expected to return this week in Yokohama yet there are likely to be seven new faces.

Ireland discovered just how different this All Blacks team is from 11 months ago. Given the amount of change, it could be a similar story for England on Saturday night.

Sevu Reece, George Bridge, Anton Lienert-Brown, Joe Moody and Cane did not feature in the last match against England. Richie Mo'unga and Nepo Laulala came off the bench, while Beauden Barrett started at first five-eighths.

There's now no Owen Franks, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Liam Squire or McKenzie in the squad. Rieko Ioane and Ben Smith sit on the fringe, and Sonny Bill Williams is expected to start from the bench.

Just like Ireland, that's a lot of change for England to wrap their heads around.

While they're doing that, the All Blacks can again draw on the recent, subconscious reminder of the small margins that underline exactly why they must replicate the attitude and intent they so brilliantly displayed against Ireland.