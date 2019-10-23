COMMENT

Reminders can prove powerful drivers in sport.

The All Blacks spent last week telling everyone their recent history with Ireland was irrelevant. To a large degree they were right. They proved they are now a vastly different team to last year.

Yet there was a degree of history — the part where they lost their last test to Ireland — that did matter.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It matters because defeat, and near-defeat, lingers in the pit of the stomach.

Premium gold newsletter

The discernible mental edge the All Blacks displayed so ruthlessly in the way they started against Ireland, particularly on defence and in the

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.