Eight teams have been trimmed to four as the knockout stages claimed their first victims. But while some teams were unable to progress, some didn't miss the opportunity to make (or leave) their mark on the tournament. Christopher Reive brings you the form XV of the quarter-finals.

1. Joe Moody (New Zealand)

Arguably his best performance in a black jersey this year, Moody seemed to show up everywhere on defence and was a physical attacking presence.

Joe Moody impressed for the All Blacks. Photo: NZ Herald/Mark Mitchell
2. Jamie George (England)

Saw one lineout throw fall to the wrong team but had an otherwise stellar performance against the Wallabies, with plenty

