With the semifinals ahead, just two wins separate the four remaining teams from hoisting the Rugby World Cup. But who is best positioned to do so? Christopher Reive shares his view.

4. Wales

Wales' Josh Adams is the tournament's leading try-scorer. Photo / AP
Wales' Josh Adams is the tournament's leading try-scorer. Photo / AP

It wasn't long ago that Wales was the No 1 team in the world, but they sure haven't looked like it during the World Cup. Lucky to get past a 14-man French outfit in the quarter-final, and with unconvincing wins over Australia and Fiji during pool play, it's hard to see them tipping up the Springboks based on their tournament so far. On top of their World

3. England

2. New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

1. South Africa

Related articles: