Steve Braunias continues his secret eavesdrop surveillance of Steve Hansen and his All Blacks assistant coach, Ian Foster.
Monday
STEVE HANSEN:
Fozzy.
IAN FOSTER: Yes, Shag?
SH: There's something I want to ask you.
IF: Yeah alright.
SH: How would you say you're feeling right now?
IF: I wouldn't.
SH: Why not?
IF: I don't like talking about that sort of thing.
SH: Me neither.
IF: It's intrusive.
SH: You're not wrong there, Fozzy. But that's just it. The media, they're always asking questions about feelings. Like in the weekend, you know that horse I have a stake in, it performed very well in the world's richest turf race, and next thing you know they're asking, "How do you feel?"
IF: What did you say?
SH: I said to them, "You only have to look to see what we got paid for running fourth, and I'm reasonably happy about that."
IF: What did it pay?
SH: About $800,000.
IF: I'd be reasonably happy about that.
SH: That's right. But the media, they expect you to jump up and down, and say a bit more than just, "I'm reasonably happy."
IF: Well what more could you say?
SH: That's right. I mean you can ask any Kiwi how they'll feel if we beat England and qualify for the final, and they'll keep it pretty close to their chest.
IF: They might nod.
SH: If that.
IF: They wouldn't get carried away.
SH: It's not what we do.
IF: It's not what we show.
SH: But I mean what we actually feel - that's a different story.
IF: That's right. I mean how would you actually feel if we do beat England?
SH: Let's not get ahead of ourselves.
IF: But you'd be happy.
SH: Reasonably, yes.
Tuesday
STEVE HANSEN:
Fozzy.
IAN FOSTER: Yes, Shag?
SH: Mate something's come up.
IF: Righto.
SH: It's Eddie Jones.
IF: Bloody Jonesy.
SH: He's given a press conference saying that an England training session was spied on.
IF: Bloody hell.
SH: Claims there was someone filming it from an apartment window.
IF: Bloody stupid.
SH: Implied that it was us, that somebody ought to do some digging and ask some hard questions.
IF: Bloody mind games.
SH: That's exactly what it is.
IF: Bloody scoundrel.
SH: Well what can you expect. He's an Aussie, Fozzy.
IF: Bloody stirrer. That's what he is.
SH: Well he's stirred me up. Do you know how this makes me feel, Fozzy? I'll tell you. I feel reasonably unhappy.
IF: Bloody hell.
SH: Yes mate. It's that bad.