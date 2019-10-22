Steve Braunias continues his secret eavesdrop surveillance of Steve Hansen and his All Blacks assistant coach, Ian Foster.

Monday

STEVE HANSEN:

Fozzy.

IAN FOSTER: Yes, Shag?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

SH: There's something I want to ask you.

IF: Yeah alright.

SH: How would you say you're feeling right now?

IF: I wouldn't.

SH: Why not?

IF: I don't like talking about that sort of thing.

Related articles:

SH: Me neither.

IF: It's intrusive.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

SH: You're not wrong there, Fozzy. But that's just it. The media, they're always asking questions about feelings. Like in the weekend, you know that horse I have a stake in, it

Tuesday