The terms of engagement between Steve Hansen and Eddie Jones have just flipped from endearing to brazen and bizarre.

A week that began with the All Blacks and England coaches swapping friendly text messages and mutual public admiration rapidly descended during a drama-filled press conference on Tuesday as Jones suggested someone had filmed his side's training session from an overlooking apartment block.

While Jones didn't overtly accuse the All Blacks of being involved, saying "possibly" when asked if he believed it was a member of Steve Hansen's management, with the looming World Cup semifinal front of mind, the pointed insulation is clear and unlikely to go down well.

Whatever the truth of the matter, it's important to note just how much Jones loves stirring the pot.

From calling Wales "cocky" to turning the heat up on Welsh playmaker Rhys Patchell and Ireland's Johnny Sexton previously, Jones is in his element creating a pre-match storm.

England's coach Eddie Jones arrives for a training session in Oita, Japan. Photo / AP

The smiles on the faces of England assistant coach John Mitchell and captain Owen Farrell, sat next to Jones at the time, reveal plenty about the intent of his comments.

The fact Jones didn't bother sending his high-powered security personnel to check on the apparent filming is another red flag. England prop Joe Marler said he couldn't see anyone filming their training.

The ploy appears a plot to unsettle and distract the All Blacks from the task at hand.

Hansen may eventually respond with something along the lines of "pull the other one, mate" but, for now, Jones will move on with a spring in his step and a typical cheeky chuckle, rubbing his hands together behind closed doors at the controversy he has managed to spark.

Ironically, only an hour early at his press conference, Hansen detailed how he had put his usual mind games on hold – that he planned to keep his powder dry to see what, if any, shots Jones would fire.

"It's a real thing but sometimes you're better not to bother going there and sometimes you are," Hansen said when asked about the mind games coaches play out in the public arena.

"Eddie will decide whether he wants to go there and I've already decided what I'm going to do. We'll have to wait and see, I guess, there's a couple more days to go.

"There's no point is there? He's a smart man. He knows me well and I know him. I've made up my mind where my mind is going."

After this incident, Hansen may have a rethink, or he may simply feel the best policy is to ignore it and not give Jones the satisfaction.

England's coach Eddie Jones throws a training pole during a training session in Oita, Japan, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Photo / AP

With the All Blacks scheduled for their standard Wednesday off, Hansen will not get the chance to address the matter until Thursday after naming his squad for the semifinal.

Outside of Jones, Hansen did fire one sharp barb north when assessing the rivalry between New Zealand and England.

Hansen picked his moment to voice the shared frustrations of the Southern Hemisphere nations at the failure of the north to support World Rugby's vision for the World League concept.

"South Africa is always going to be our biggest rival because of all the history that comes with it the fact we play each other so regularly.

"We've played England once in the past six years so it's hard to build a rivalry when you don't play each other.

"If we could get the Six Nations to come on board with a global season we'd be able to do that. Once they do that then they're starting to think about the game rather than themselves. There's a headline for you."

That may well have been a headline but Jones then stole the thunder.

Now we wait for the next tactical jab to be thrown in the Hansen-Jones standoff.

The prelim to the main event just got spicy.

