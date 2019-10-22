Hauraki breakfast host Jeremy Wells has issued a heartfelt plea to England for the Cricket World Cup, calling for New Zealand to have custody of it every second weekend and some school holidays.

In an open letter to England (& Wales), Wells says he is still feeling aggrieved after "the World Cup debacle" in July, when the English cricketers won a nail-biting final on a technicality, and is planning to slap the custody agreement on the team when they arrive at the airport for the November games.

"We never lost that game, we tied the actual game and then it went into a super over and we tied the super over. I think everyone agrees shared custody would make things a lot fairer."

In the letter, asking England's captain Eoin Morgan to sign the agreement, Wells magnanimously granted that the English could keep Kiwi-born England cricketer Ben Stokes but not the Cup.

He outlined his reasons citing the "dubious circumstances" around England being granted full custody of the Cup following "a brief but passionate relationship" at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson shakes hands with England captain Eoin Morgan during the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup in July after England's cruel and controversial victory. Photo / File

Those reasons include the match being drawn, the super over being drawn and there being a misrepresentation of over throws and figures.

He told the Herald it was more the principle rather than having the actual Cup.

"We don't need to see the Cup, we just want joint rights and shared custody. I think that can be done without having the physical Cup.

"As I said, we don't want it all the time, there are times during the rugby season for example when we are quite busy over the weekends so we can't take care of the World Cup or be custodians over the World Cup at that time."