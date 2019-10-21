A clinical performance from the All Blacks saw them decimate Ireland in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final. In what was expected to be a tight contest, the All Blacks showed their class to run away with the game. But was it the best performance by a team in a World Cup knockout match? Christopher Reive compares it to four other impressive outings.

5. All Blacks beat France 62-13 in the 2015 quarter-final

The All Blacks were too good for France in the 2015 quarter-final. Photo / Photosport

Revenge is sweet. Yes, the All Blacks scraped through the 2011 final against France, but this match saw them really put their long-time adversaries to the sword in a clinical display of rugby. The All Blacks were able to score 62 points with just 51 per cent of the possession and, despite being let down by discipline at times, were much too good for the French. Julian Savea led the charge with three tries and more than 142 metres with ball in hand.

4. France beats Wales 9-8 in the 2011 semifinal

France react to beating Wales in the 2011 semifinal. Photo / Photosport

The French have had a way of grinding their way to massive victories in the World Cup arena. To book their spot in the 2011 final against the All Blacks, Les Blues smothered Wales and needed just three penalty goals from Morgan Parra to get the result. While Wales bagged the only try of the game, the importance of goal-kicking and defending was on full display in what was a gripping demonstration of physical rugby.

3. All Blacks beat Ireland 46-14 in the 2019 quarter-final

Aaron Smith scored twice in the All Blacks' win over Ireland. Photo / AP

In a complete team performance, the All Blacks ran over the top of a very formidable Irish side. A culmination of recent results between the two and their respective claims to the title had many expecting the match to be one of the tightest of the tournament. Instead, it was mostly one way traffic – with the All Blacks getting massive contributions across the board. Aaron Smith was superb at halfback, Joe Moody had arguably his best game in a black jersey, while Sam Whitelock, Kieran Read and Sam Cane provided plenty of grunt no defence and weren't afraid to do a bit of ball playing to keep the attack flowing. Add in the ball-running display by Beauden Barrett, George Bridge and Sevu Reece, the All Blacks sent a strong message to the remaining teams in the competition.

2. England beats Australia 20-17 in the 2003 final

Jonny Wilkinson kicks a dropped goal. Photo / Getty Images

Australian rugby fans will likely not forget that Jonny Wilkinson dropped goal that saw the World Cup travel to the northern hemisphere. After going down early, England lifted to upset the Wallabies on their own soil. The sides traded one try and four penalties through the 80 minutes, needed extra time to find the winner. For a while it looked like they would need the next tiebreaking method to come into play, until Wilkinson lined up and slotted the most important dropped goal of his career in the final moments of the contest.

1. France beats the All Blacks 20-18 in the 2007 quarter-final

France react to beating the All Blacks at the 2007 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Unpopular opinion time. The All Blacks went into the tournament as the team to beat and cruised through their pool; France finished second in their pool. Being embarrassed in a two-match series earlier in the year by the All Blacks, where they were outscored 103-21, the French came into the game given next to no chance. Inside of half an hour, they found themselves behind by 13 points, and trailed 13-3 at the break. But a second half resurgence, led by inspirational loose forward Thierry Dusautoir, saw the French level the scores at 13. That wasn't the end of it, as an All Blacks try put the French behind again, until a 70th minute converted try put them in the lead and they were able to hang on – albeit thanks to a little controversy.