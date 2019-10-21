A clinical performance from the All Blacks saw them decimate Ireland in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final. In what was expected to be a tight contest, the All Blacks showed their class to run away with the game. But was it the best performance by a team in a World Cup knockout match? Christopher Reive compares it to four other impressive outings.

5. All Blacks beat France 62-13 in the 2015 quarter-final

The All Blacks were too good for France in the 2015 quarter-final. Photo / Photosport
The All Blacks were too good for France in the 2015 quarter-final. Photo / Photosport

Revenge is sweet. Yes, the All Blacks scraped through the 2011 final against France, but this match saw them really put their long-time adversaries to the sword in

4. France beats Wales 9-8 in the 2011 semifinal

3. All Blacks beat Ireland 46-14 in the 2019 quarter-final

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

2. England beats Australia 20-17 in the 2003 final

1. France beats the All Blacks 20-18 in the 2007 quarter-final

Related articles: