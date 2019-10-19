Israel Folau knew his social media posts about homosexuals, drunks, adulterers, and others would be "offensive" to members of the community.

However, despite Rugby Australia (RA) tearing up his contract, the cross-code superstar said he would "absolutely" do it again.

Speaking in front of an audience of around 1000 people at the Australian Christan Lobby conference in Sydney, Folau said he was surprised by his termination.

He also denied reports he had a special clause in his contract forbidding him to comment on his personal religious beliefs, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

"I never had a special social media clause, I had a standard contract, the same as every other player," he said.

Folau was suing RA for unlawfully terminating his contract due to his Christain beliefs. RA officials, however, maintain he breached a players' code of conduct.

"Obviously the gospel was offensive to a lot of people and it was offensive to me at one point but that caused me to have a change of heart, to come to repentance and realise I was a sinner and needed a saviour," Folau said.

"So I knew it was going to be offensive to a lot of people ... but ultimately it's a message of love."

The past few months had been hard to deal with, Folau said, but he would "absolutely" go through it all again.

"I had purpose in my heart that I would stand up for the truth regardless of what I might lose in life," he said.

This evening, Folau's former team the Wallabies were defeated by England in the first quarter-final of the Rugby World Cup 2019.

The chariot rolls on for the Poms and their Australian head coach, Eddie Jones, following the stunning 40-16 victory in Oita.

England is now one game away from reaching their first World Cup final since 2007.

It is the fifth time they had made the last four of the tournament, after semifinals in 1991, 1995, 2003 and 2007.