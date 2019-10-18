Ed Woodward has launched a robust defence of his running of Manchester United and insisted it was insulting to suggest the English Premier League club's commercial arm took priority over the football operation.

The United executive vice-chairman also moved to quash doubts about the immediate future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by offering his staunchest backing yet for the manager ahead of the visit of English Premier League leaders Liverpool to Old Trafford and claimed the club were at the "start of a new journey".

Despite spending more than £850 million in the six years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and having the largest annual wage bill in the Premier League at £332m, United could find themselves in the relegation zone should they lose to Liverpool and other results go against them.

Woodward has overseen the running of the club during that period and is coming in for mounting criticism from supporters who are angered and frustrated by the Glazer's ownership.

Advertisement

But while Woodward is thought to recognise that mistakes have been made, particularly around the recruitment of players, he has refuted claims that the club's priority has been commercial expansion over football and shot down any suggestion that he and the club's money men decide transfer policy.

In an address to around 400 staff, that included Solskjaer, at the club's annual meeting at Old Trafford a fortnight ago, Woodward said: "Like other clubs, our commercial business allows us to reinvest in the football side. It's how these two interact with each other at United that results in us having a competitive advantage in this area. What's important is the commercial side is never allowed to take priority over the football side. There is a myth we have non-football people making football decisions.

"We've expanded our recruitment department in recent years and we believe this now runs in an efficient way. Player recommendations and decisions are worked on by this department and by the manager, not by senior management."

United believe their struggles in the transfer market were born of a number of mistakes, including the decision to entrust David Moyes with the structure Ferguson ruled for 27 years.