On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Let me be perfectly clear about the All Blacks' chances against Ireland in tonight's quarter-final.
In a very real sense, the result won't matter, just as the latest polls don't matter. Let's put the polls aside and let's talk about challenges. I know about challenges. I wrote the book on challenges. It's a good book and I promise to deliver it soon. Very soon.
It's got Stephen Colbert in it! I had coffee with him on Monday. Such a great guy, and of course his presence in New Zealand will do so much to restore business confidenceand lessen the housing crisis.
SIMON BRIDGES Oh, look, I know some people think of the All Blacks as a gang, but there are good gangs and bad gangs, and there are also very, very bad gangs. But we have seen too much legitimisation and apologism for gangs in recent times when the reality is very different.
My bottom line is that I will come down hard on gangs. I will teach them a lesson they won't forget in a hurry. I will stand up to them and tell them in no uncertain terms that they can't come in looking like that, and I'm not going to say sorry. I will not apologism.
PETER JACKSON Money can't buy you happiness at the Rugby World Cup. That's a shame. Because what's the good of having money if you can't buy things with it? I went out shopping the other day and thought, Well, I'll have that shop, that shop, and that shop, and ooh while I'm here I think I'll buy the mayoralty of Wellington.
And do you know something? I put it in my pocket, and came home and put it on the mantelpiece. It's my little slice of Wellywood.
JESSE MULLIGAN I say good luck to the All Blacks but if I were them I'd be playing with one eye over my shoulder. I know I do.