COMMENT

JACINDA ARDERN

Let me be perfectly clear about the All Blacks' chances against Ireland in tonight's quarter-final.

In a very real sense, the result won't matter, just as the latest polls don't matter. Let's put the polls aside and let's talk about challenges. I know about challenges. I wrote the book on challenges. It's a good book and I promise to deliver it soon. Very soon.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It's got Stephen Colbert in it! I had coffee with him on Monday. Such a great guy, and of course his presence in New Zealand will do so much to restore business confidence

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.