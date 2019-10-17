COMMENT:

We've had one week off in Oita ahead of the quarter-finals, and two of our broadcast production teams have already gone home – the Frenchies and the South Africans. I'm now joined by former Wales and Lions backrower Eddie Butler as our lead commentator for the two quarters in Oita; with our Aussie boy Sean Maloney covering the games in Tokyo with Karl Te Nana and deserting us.

Eddie tells us that the three British commentators, including himself and sevens star Rob Vickerman, were with the French team who constantly smoked, joked, and yelled at them "Brexit boys". The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.