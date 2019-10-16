All Blacks legend Richie McCaw might be to blame for the Silver Ferns Constellation Cup test loss in Auckland.

The Ferns went down 48-42 to the Diamonds in the second match of the series at Spark Arena, struggling to get on top of the Australians' feisty and dominant play.

Speaking to media after the clash, Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander – who marked her 100th test match as head coach – revealed her side drew inspiration form McCaw during their pre-game preparations.

Having watched McCaw's film Chasing Great, Alexander said they practised the same meditation techniques the former All Blacks captain did as explored in the film.

"I threw out the script for my pre-game, and they were all looking at me," Alexander said. "I did something different because I wanted to demonstrate to the players that they needed to be brave out there.

"We actually were inspired a bit by Richie McCaw ... When he talks about the moments [in his movie] ... we were really struck by that and how inspirational that is."

The Constellation Cup is currently drawn at one win a side, with the second test set for Syndey on Sunday.