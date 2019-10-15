Australian cricketer Shane Watson has apologised to fans after hackers posted a series of "illicit" and x-rated photos on his Instagram account.

The all-rounder fell victim again within two weeks after racist and fat-shaming posts were shared on his Twitter account.

The 38-year-old's Instagram was hacked on Tuesday, with raunchy photos of half-naked women being shared to his 1.2 million followers along with bizarre videos.

A photo that was posted to Shane Watson's Instagram.

The hacker also changed the cricketer's bio to "JOIN SHADOW REALM, LINK IN BIO! FOR FREE NUDES".

One photo captioned "I am the hacker" showed a man wearing a black printed T-shirt displaying the Joker.

Several posts asked Watson's followers to add two Snapchat accounts for a "free shoutout".

Watson, who currently plays for Chennai Super Kings, was able to remove the "illicit" photos before sharing an apology to his fans on the social media platform.

"Unfortunately I've had to deal with another one of my social media accounts getting hacked," Watson said.

"I really apologise for the images that were posted on my Instagram account. They're disgraceful images and videos.

"Some people have just got way too much time on their hands to go and try and disrupt someone's day.

"But I really apologise. It's been another lesson learnt, to ensure all my social media is as watertight as it possibly can be from a safety point of view. Hopefully no one can get in to any more of my accounts."

The unfortunate takeover came days after his Twitter profile was hacked, with Watson's profile picture being swapped out for a woman and his bio reading "FREE DA GUYS".

His timeline was also flooded with unauthorised fat-shaming tweets and vile slurs that referred to indigenous Australians as "simply not human".