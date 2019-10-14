If going by the first press conference, the Wallabies-England quarter-final clash at the Rugby World Cup looks set to be a tense affair.

Wallabies forwards Tolu Latu and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto fired back at a line of questioning from British media on the eve of the match-up between two of rugby's great rivals in Oita on Saturday.

The duo were asked about coach Michael Cheika's personality traits and laughed it off with Latu saying the question was a 'complete joke'.

"Is it awkward when you get asked about your coach? You're all giggling as if you didn't want to answer, or you thought it was a stupid question - not quite sure which one?," a journalist asked.

Advertisement

Hooker Latu fired back with a response: "Stupid question. To ask it, I don't know, it's different for you guys and different for us. For us, it comes across as a stupid question so that's why we're all laughing.

READ MORE:

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: All Blacks coach Steve Hansen takes sly jibe at Ireland's Joe Schmidt

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: Bundee Aki banned for three weeks, to miss All Blacks quarter-final

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: All Blacks reaching test match intensity as they prepare for quarter-final against Ireland

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: All Blacks react to quarter-final draw against Ireland