The final Rugby World Cup pool game that almost never was came to life in Yokohama.

What always promised to be a frantic, fascinating finale to the group stages, one to determine the All Blacks' quarter-final opponent, did not disappoint.

The All Blacks will face Joe Schmidt's Ireland in that juicy match-up. But, for now, analysis of that knockout scene can wait.

Japan and Scotland deserve their moment to take a bow. Emotionally invested or not their contest was enthralling, an epic for the ages.

From a pure sporting perspective, how cruel it would have been if we were robbed of this spectacle, the game of the tournament thus far.

Storming out to lead 28-7 and seemingly in total control, Japan were forced to desperately hold on with every ounce of energy to advance unbeaten from their pool.

Who would ever have predicted such a statement?

Rugby pales in comparison to the devastation Typhoon Hagibis caused the hosts overnight but this Japanese team gave their proud nation reason to rise.

They made history, after all. Japan are through to their first World Cup quarter-final.

It's nothing more than they deserve.

Japan players celebrate victory. Photo / Getty

Their victory continues the Jamie Joseph-Tony Brown led fairytale. After stunning Ireland and holding off this typically spirited Scottish fightback to top Pool A, Japan will rematch the Springboks, four years after their Brighton Miracle.

After all the finger pointing and legal threats, no one can begrudge Japan are not only worthy of their place in the final eight, but one of the best teams to watch at this tournament.

When Japan are at their attacking best, rugby is a beautiful game. When Japan plays, they inspire others to follow. That cannot be said for every remaining team here.

Perhaps only the All Blacks are more captivating with their range of skill and speed; their width, offloading and tempo.

Once this match received the green light, expectant locals streamed in, all in their read and white kit. They chanted ""Nippon" "Nippon" throughout, and "Leitch" whenever their inspirational captain carted the ball forward to create a magic atmosphere.

Their best moment, though, came with the roar at the finish. They stayed long after the final whistle, all on their feet, to pay tribute to their men, too.

Scenes such as this stir sporting emotions like few others.

Emotion was clear from the Japanese players, too. Tighthead prop Jiwon Koo left the field after 20 minutes injured, and he cried when reaching teammates on the bench.

Yes, success means that much to this team.

Japan didn't have it all their way but their three first-half tries were all top draw.

Kotaro Matsushirma, a lethal threat throughout, scored their first after a peachy one-handed offload from fellow winger Kenki Fukuoka, the man of the match. Loose head prop Keita Inagaki finished Japan's second after three superb offloads up the middle. Fukuoka then claimed his own with a one-handed grubber kick grab.

You will go a long way to witness better movements than these.

Japan secured their bonus point straight after half time with Fukuoka's second but Scotland never lost faith.

Classy playmaker Finn Russell took it upon himself, as he did at Twickenham earlier this year, to spark an unthinkable comeback.

From 28-7 down, Scotland responded through WP Nel and Zander Fagerson to close within seven points.

Scotland then targeted the breakdown - Jamie Richie a constant presence there – to win ball through turnovers. They also found success putting pressure on Japan's lineout.

In the closing stages, Scotland had several chances to draw level but Japan's resilience as much as anything else repelled their tenacious efforts.

Scotland's tournament ends here.

Given their ride so far, no one will be silly enough to script where Japan might yet finish.