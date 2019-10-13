Scotland will have a chance to make the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after it was confirmed by World Rugby that their crucial clash against Japan will go ahead.

Tournament organisers today inspected the damage from Typhoon Hagibis in Yokohama and determined that it was safe enough for the match to continue, with the goalposts being put up and the sun shining.

The result comes as a relief to Scotland who would've been knocked out of the tournament if the match was cancelled - which would've deemed the match as a draw, seeing Japan sail through as Pool A winners.

Brilliant that #JAPvSCO will go ahead. At least there can now be no complaints about how Pool A will finish. This should be one helluva match #RWC2019 — Liam Napier (@liamnapiernz) October 13, 2019

World Rugby advised fans to "plan travel and arrive early as it may take longer than usual to enter the stadium", with travel services progressively returning to normal. They noted there will be reduced levels of food and beverage services due to limitations on venue staff availability as a result of the typhoon.

Advertisement

The decision has been made to allow fans to bring non-alcoholic beverage into the venue for personal consumption.

Earlier today, Canada and Namibia have had their respective World Cup campaigns cut short, with their clash this afternoon cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis.

World Rugby announced that due to a level five evacuation order remaining operational following the typhoon the match in Kamaishi had been called off on safety grounds.

READ MORE: World Cup scenarios explained: Who All Blacks will play in quarter-finals