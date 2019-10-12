The All Blacks will be eagerly awaiting the announcement on whether tournament organisers will call off tonight's Japan v Scotland game.

The All Blacks will face the runners up of Pool A, having qualified top of their Pool B.

If the Japan v Scotland match does go ahead, then the nature of the result of tonight's clash will determine the All Blacks' opponent, with the potential for Ireland, Japan and Scotland all to be tied on equal points. (Ireland clinched a quarter-final spot and currently sit top of Pool A after beating Samoa.)

Here are the scenarios and what it means for the All Blacks:

Advertisement



Game is cancelled – All Blacks play Ireland

Tournament organisers will decide today if the Japan v Scotland match in Yokohama will go ahead after inspecting the damage from Typhoon Hagibis and checking the safety and transport situation.

If the game is called off, the match will be deemed a 0-0 draw and each team will be awarded two points.

That would leave both Ireland and Japan tied on 16 points in Pool A, and knockout the Scots.

Japan will top the group and face the Springboks (Pool B runners up) because of the head-to-head tiebreaker, having beaten Ireland earlier in their pool matchup.

Ireland will be left with a tantalising quarter-final against the reigning world champions.

READ MORE:

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: Ireland move into quarter-finals by crushing Samoa

• Rugby World Cup 2019: Scotland Rugby Union fires shots at All Blacks

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: Japan complete captain's run as Typhoon Hagibis strikes

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: Steve Hansen reveals one of his biggest regrets as an All Blacks selector

Japan win – All Blacks play Ireland

If Japan win, they will win the pool outright and will book a spot against Pool B runners up South Africa. Ireland, as Pool A runners up, will face the All Blacks.



Scotland win, Japan get no bonus points – All Blacks play Scotland

If Scotland win and stop Japan from getting any bonus points in the match, Scotland will go through as Pool A runners up regardless of the margin of victory – again because of the head-to-head tiebreaker of beating Japan.

Advertisement

The All Blacks perform the haka. Photo / Photosport

Scotland win without bonus point, Japan get bonus point – All Blacks play Japan

If Japan manage to get one losing bonus point – either by losing by seven points or fewer, or scoring four tries – and Scotland don't get one, then Japan will finish runners up behind Ireland and will face the All Blacks in the quarters.

Scotland win without bonus point, Japan get two bonus points – All Blacks play Ireland

In the unlikely event that Scotland win without a bonus point and Japan get two losing bonus points (lose by seven points or fewer as well as score four tries), then the hosts will be tied on points with Ireland in the pool, and win the group by head-to-head tiebreaker.

Scotland win with bonus point, Japan get bonus point – All Blacks play Scotland

This scenario would mean Scotland will pip Japan for second spot, thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Scotland win with bonus point, Japan get two bonus points – All Blacks play Ireland

Two bonus points would put Japan at equal points with Ireland, with the hosts winning the pool through head-to-head tiebreaker. Scotland will finish agonisingly short, one point behind the two pool leaders.

Draw – All Blacks play Ireland

The same result as if the game was cancelled, except Scotland won't have any grounds to sue World Rugby.