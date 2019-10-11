Caulfield today could decide the Cup fortunes of Kiwi mare Glory Days.

Because Taranaki trainer Bill Thurlow says her performance in the A$400,000 Herbert Power Stakes will tell him whether his stable star should contest two of the great cups, only one or maybe even neither.

Luckless but impressive enough in two Melbourne starts this spring, Glory Days steps up to the 2400m distance range where she should start to be competitive today.

But with that comes a clash with the European invaders, who this season aren't as scary yet as some who have attacked the Melbourne riches in recent years.

Thurlow admits he doesn't know much about their form but he does know that Glory Days has to run well today if she is to back up in the Caulfield Cup next week.

"This race will tell us where we are at for the spring," Thurlow told the Herald.

"If she ran top three today then the (Caulfield) Cup next might be an option.

"But all along the Melbourne Cup has been our preferred race and this week will also tell us how we are shaping up for that too, especially up against the Europeans. At this stage we could run in both but she needs to go well tomorrow."

Glory Days handled the flat track at The Valley last start, even though she didn't get clear till late, so should handle Caulfield, which can often trip up those new to the track. Most importantly champion jockey Craig Williams sticks with the mare.

"Craig thinks she could have won at The Valley last start and she has come on well since then.

"She will be fitter and her coat is really coming away now so she should be getting near her peak.

"But I'd love a solid speed because that would allow her to settle and then come into the race.

"That is one of the key things with her, she likes to be out in the clear and get her momentum up. So if all that happens this weekend, we should get an idea of where we stand."

Glory Days is rated an $8 chance with fellow New Zealand galloper The Chosen One a $9.50 hope.