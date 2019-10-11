There are no excuses for the incompetence and impotence of World Rugby officials in Japan this week.

The games between Italy and the All Blacks, and France and England, should have been moved forward a day, or moved to a new venue.

It is, according to five travel advisory websites I've looked at, highly unusual for a major typhoon to strike this late in the year, but it's not unheard of, and the lack of nimble, lateral thinking from the people at World Rugby is a sad reflection on the state of the game. They could have changed things, but

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.