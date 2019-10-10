Steven Adams is New Zealand's best basketballer - and now some of New Zealand's other top players have to try and stop him.

The seven foot centre is the only player from the country who plays in the NBA, fans are pleading for him to represent the Tall Blacks, and he's got an all-around game.

Adams is a strong defender, has soft hands around the rim, and now, if his solitary effort on Wednesday is anything to go by, can also shoot threes.

Today he faces the New Zealand Breakers who have three centres who will likely have to guard him.

Here's how they think they will do it.

ROB LOE – 6'11''

Q: What are Adams' strengths and how do you stop him?

A:

He's a big body obviously, really strong player so we need to do our work early and boxing him out, Obviously the offensive boards will be important.

Q: How do you match the physicality of arguably the most physical player in the NBA?

A: Be smart, know when to be physical and know when to let him be physical with it.

ATER MAJOK – 6'11''

Q: How do you handle Adams' physicality?

A:

By being annoying! I might be skinny but I'm one of the most annoying big men, just because I know how to use my speed and I know how to use my length against very aggressive big men. So all I've got to do is use my speed and stay in his head.

Q: He hit a three the other night, so will you push out on him at the perimeter?

A: Nah he shoot as much as he wants, just cause he hit one doesn't mean that he's a shooter now, he can shoot that and we'll live with it [if he makes it].

BRANDON ASHLEY – 6'9''

Q: How do you counter the strengths of Adams?

A:

Well he's not someone who looks to score a whole lot, he's more of the guy who sets screens and rolls, so we'll just trust our game plan and go from there.

Q: Not worried about the fact he shot a three the other night and it might be coming into his game?

A. Not too much, I don't think it's something he's going to do at a high clip.

What you need to know: Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Zealand Breakers

Time:

1.00pm New Zealand time.

Where: Chesapeake Arena in OKC, but you can watch it on the ANBL website.

Players to watch out for:

OKC – Chris Paul

Expect the clever veteran to lure youngster RJ Hampton into foul trouble early. The point guard may not play too many minutes, but when he's in the game he will be far and away the best player on the floor.

Breakers – Rob Loe

The only bigs who tend to have success against Adams are those who can shoot the three. Loe struggled (like all of the Breakers) from distance in the loss to the Grizzlies, but if he hits a couple early it could really open up the Breakers offence.