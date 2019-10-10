Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti will back Steven Adams with whatever he chooses when it comes to the Tall Blacks.

Adams has yet to play for the national side, refusing to join them in their recent World Cup campaign, and only hinting he would join should the side qualify for next year's Olympics.

Ahead of OKC's match against the New Zealand Breakers tomorrow, Presti pointed out they have no overriding issue with Adams representing his country.

"No - obviously we don't have ultimate control over those decisions, and we have a lot of international players who have played for international teams in the past," Presti said.

Advertisement

"I would say every one of those situations is different."

But Presti was quick to point out that despite having not yet worn a black singlet, Adams is great at representing his country.

"I will say this, you couldn't have a better ambassador for your country.

"He conducts himself as a New Zealander as an All Black in spirit all the time, it's really remarkable. And he's a huge factor in our culture because of your culture.

"So when that time [representing the Tall Blacks] comes, if that time comes, obviously that will be his decision.

"He talks it and he walks it."

Presti is encouraged by the ongoing development of Adams, who nailing his first three-pointer in a Thunder singlet during a pre-season game against the Dallas Mavericks.

"I was pretty excited just because I really believe that Steven's a player that has a significant amount of talent.

Advertisement

"I think that we have to continue to push him to reach into that, because he's the ultimate team player, he's the ultimate role player in the sense that he'll do whatever's asked of him.

"We have to nudge him to try to push himself, and keep encouraging him even when things don't work immediately.

"I was glad that we started that way, I just hope we all react the same way if he misses the next one."

Adams and the Thunder take on the Breakers at 1pm tomorrow.