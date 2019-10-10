The All Blacks' Rugby World Cup clash against Italy has been cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis - leaving Steve Hansen's side with a long wait between games before their quarter-final.
It also meant that their team naming for the Italy clash - meant to be announced at 3.30pm - never took place, with World Rugby's announcement causing the team naming to be first delayed, then no longer required.
Here's what NZME understands the All Blacks team would have been:
1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor
3. Nepo Laulala
4. Scott Barrett
5. Brodie Retallick
6. Ardie Savea
7. Sam Cane
8. Kieran Read (C)
9. Aaron Smith
10. Richie Mo'unga
11. George Bridge
12 Anton Lienert-Brown
13. Jack Goodhue
14. Sevu Reece
15. Beauden Barrett
Reserves:
16. Dane Coles
17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi
18. Angus Ta'avao
19. Sam Whitelock
20. Matt Todd
21. TJ Perenara
22. Sonny Bill Williams
23. Ben Smith