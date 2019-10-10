The All Blacks' Rugby World Cup clash against Italy has been cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis - leaving Steve Hansen's side with a long wait between games before their quarter-final.

It also meant that their team naming for the Italy clash - meant to be announced at 3.30pm - never took place, with World Rugby's announcement causing the team naming to be first delayed, then no longer required.

Here's what NZME understands the All Blacks team would have been:

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Scott Barrett

5. Brodie Retallick

6. Ardie Savea

7. Sam Cane

8. Kieran Read (C)

9. Aaron Smith

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. George Bridge

12 Anton Lienert-Brown

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Sevu Reece

15. Beauden Barrett

Advertisement

Reserves:

16. Dane Coles

17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi

18. Angus Ta'avao

19. Sam Whitelock

20. Matt Todd

21. TJ Perenara

22. Sonny Bill Williams

23. Ben Smith