It's been a very intense news cycle for everybody so, naturally, some people reacted with relief when Coleen Rooney made headlines today with a social media investigative story for the ages.

When Wayne Rooney's wife noticed someone was leaking the content of her private Instagram stories to British media, she came up with a cunning plan to identify the culprit.

It didn't take her long to narrow it down to one name and, for everyone's delight, it seems the leak was coming from another WAG, which just made the plot of this story all the more interesting.

According to Rooney, the person leaking her information to the media was Rebekah Vardy, wife of Jamie Vardy, one of Wayne Rooney's teammates.

The story of how Rooney got to this conclusion has turned her into a social media hero, likened to a modern day Sherlock Holmes.

Rooney revealed it all on Twitter earlier today:

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

It’s happened several times now over the past couple of years. It’s sad to think Someone, who I have accepted to follow me is betraying for either money or to keep a relationship with the press. — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) January 27, 2019

In short, to confirm her suspicions that Vardy was the one leaking her personal stories, Rooney came up with a plan that involved posting some lies to her Instagram Stories, but only sharing them with Vardy.

Vardy didn't know she was the only one seeing these.

With this cunning trick, Rooney went from WAG to the most famous detective on the internet, now known for her incredible investigative skills.

we're going to have to make a documentary about this, aren't we — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 9, 2019

She has since been dubbed Wagatha Christie.

That’s detective rooney, to you — Le Monsieur des Jokes (@HKesvani) October 9, 2019

I will vote for any political party who agree to immediately give us the rest of the day off so we can follow this Coleen Rooney/Rebekah Vardy thing properly. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 9, 2019

Vardy has responded to the accusations on her own Instagram account.

"As I have just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this," she tweeted.

"I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for.

"If you thought this was happening you could have told me & I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped.

"Over the years various people have had access to my insta & just this week I found I was following people I didn't know and have never followed myself.

"I'm not being funny but I don't need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you? I like you a lot Coleen & I'm so upset that you have chose to do this, especially when I'm heavily pregnant.

"I'm disgusted that I'm even having to deny this. You should have called me the first time this happened."