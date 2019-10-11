North Auckland rugby legend Mike Budd dreamed of donning the All Black jersey during his career in the 1980s.

So too did his son, Dean, who has played for Auckland, Northland and the Blues.

But Dean Budd is not starring in the black jersey. The Whangarei-born lock has become a star performer at the Rugby World Cup for his adopted Italy.

Had it not been for match cancellations caused by Typhoon Hagibis, the 33 year old would have faced the All Blacks in the final round of pool-play at the City of Toyota Stadium tonight.

Advertisement



READ MORE:

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: 'Refs letting All Blacks cheat' former Ireland international says

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: Hawkeye on the radar as boss tackles offside defenders

• Springboks seal spot in Rugby World Cup quarterfinals by crushing Canada

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: How the All Blacks are dealing with homesickness in Japan

"I back Italy . . . blood is thicker than water. I am so proud of my son and I back him," Mike told the Weekend Herald.

"My heart will be on the field with him [whenever he plays for Italy against the All Blacks]. I respect the All Blacks for who they are, and I respect my son for what he has done."

Dean Budd holds aloft team-mate Jayden Hayward after scoring his runaway try against Canada in pool-play. Photo / AP

Dean's journey to the Rugby World Cup is one which has seen him conquer the pain of missing higher honours in his birth country.

He proudly wore the silver fern with the New Zealand Secondary Schools team in 2004 and then the New Zealand Under-19 team the following year. He was then rated rated as being one of the country's "five most promising players" in the 2009 New Zealand Rugby Almanack.

But in 2011, at the age of 25, Dean made the tough call to head overseas after struggling to get opportunities in Super Rugby which he believed had extinguished his dream of playing for the All Blacks.

"He told me he wanted to be the best he could be in his job. And because he couldn't break into the New Zealand environment, he had to go overseas to further his career," his father said.

New Zealand-born members of Italy's Rugby World Cup squad Dean Budd, left, and Jayden Hayward. Photo / Supplied

"It wasn't a choice he took lightly and it wasn't a choice he wanted to make. But he wanted to play rugby and play at the highest level he could."

Advertisement

First stop was Japan, where he played for the NEC Green Rockets.

He then moved to Italian club Benetton; a side he has now played more than 100 games for, now captains, and since fulfilling residency requires has played for the Italian national team since 2017.

"We are very proud," Mike said.

"He has captained his team against Canada [at the Rugby World Cup] in which he scored a try . . . it is so cool, man."

Both father and son had All Black aspirations during their respective provincial careers in New Zealand.

Mike played more than 70 games for North Auckland (the province which has since been rebranded as Northland) in the 1980s.

Italy's Dean Budd on his way to the tryline against Canada in pool-play. Photo / AP

During that time he captained the province in clashes against France and England, as well as playing against touring Wales, Argentina, USA and Canadian sides.

But his path to a black jersey was blocked by the likes of test-capped locks Gary Whetton, Murray Pierce, Andy Haden, Andy Earl, Michael Speight, Brent Anderson and Gordon Macpherson.

"Yes I did [dream of playing for the All Blacks]. I would be lying if I said I didn't," Mike said.

"I wasn't chosen, I wasn't good enough. That doesn't hurt me, they were realisms that to be an All Black you have to know the game in and out and be great and everything you did. Perhaps I was OK at being good at what I did, but good wasn't good enough.

"That is why I am so proud of Dean. He wasn't going to accept good, he wanted to be better."

Dean Budd scores for the Blues against the Hurricanes during his brief Super Rugby career. Photo / NZPA

Dean has played a test against the All Blacks once before; in Rome last year where the Kieran Read-captained team triumphed 66-3.

In the crowd were Mike, his other son Lloyd, Dean's mother Jan Walters-Gleeson and her late husband and Dean's step-father Peter Gleeson.

Lining up against him in the All Blacks that day was Dean's former New Zealand Under-19 team-mate Dane Coles.

While he believed his son had some "mixed emotions" when he played against his country of birth, he stressed Dean remained "very focused" on the job he had to do for Italy.

Ian Foster talks about the benefits of visits from family for the All Blacks during the Rugby World Cup. Video / Mark Mitchell

"He knows he is playing the All Blacks, he knows it was a team to be in. But his life was changed earlier when he knew he was running out of years to be an All Black," Mike said.

"He said, 'If I haven't made it by 25 I am not going to make it. I want to be the best I can so have to go somewhere else'."

Budd's family have made their presence felt at the Rugby World Cup.

Mike – who was an independent director on the board of the Blues' Super Rugby team between 2005-13 - has juggled business commitments in Asia by travelling to Japan for all of Italy's pool-play matches. Jan and Lloyd have also travelled from New Zealand.

Mike's earlier travels to support his son include heading to Singapore in June 2017 when he made his test debut for Italy against Scotland.

While remaining a proud Kiwi, Dean is now "immersed" in the Italian way of life, his father said. His English girlfriend has relocated to live with him in Treviso, home of the Benetton rugby club.

"The whole cuisine, the lifestyle, the language, [he loves it]," Mike said.

Dean Budd on the charge for Auckland during a Ranfurly Shield defence against Poverty Bay. Photo / New Zealand Herald

But being one of the biggest stars in the Italian team doesn't make him immune from ribbing from loved ones; including his brother who has played test rugby for the United Arab Emirates, making his international debut against Japan in Dubai in 2011.

"Lloyd used to tease his brother about that, that despite the fact Dean was playing professionally, he had actually played international rugby before him," Mike said.

And while but for some different selection calls a decade which could have opened a path for Dean to play for the All Blacks, Mike added he was actually "prouder" for the path his son took in becoming a test star with Italy, than had he entered the international rugby arena in a black jersey.

"We were blowing out there absolutely..."@Federugby captain Dean Budd spoke on his sides impressive second win at #RWC2019 #ITAvCAN pic.twitter.com/jUNxlo9dFy — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 26, 2019

"In reflection mate, I am prouder," he said.

"He took on a challenge to stay in the game he loves and the New Zealand door had closed. He didn't give up, he stepped up and took on a challenge to be the best he can.

"To play in a Rugby World Cup, captain your side to a 48-7 win, and score a try to boot [against Canada], it just doesn't get any better."