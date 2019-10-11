North Auckland rugby legend Mike Budd dreamed of donning the All Black jersey during his career in the 1980s.

So too did his son, Dean, who has played for Auckland, Northland and the Blues.

But Dean Budd is not starring in the black jersey. The Whangarei-born lock has become a star performer at the Rugby World Cup for his adopted Italy.

Had it not been for match cancellations caused by Typhoon Hagibis, the 33 year old would have faced the All Blacks in the final round of pool-play at the City of Toyota Stadium tonight.

