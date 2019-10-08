After an opening couple of weeks headlined by upsets, things settled down in round three with all the heavyweights of the rugby world picked up wins. But while results went as expected, a number of players from losing sides put in eye-catching performances. Christopher Reive brings you the form players of the round.

1. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro (Argentina)

With Argentina losing a man to a red card within 20 minutes of their match against England, it left a hole that needed to be filled. Chaparro did what he could to make up for the disadvantage, with a strong individual defensive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.