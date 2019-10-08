After an opening couple of weeks headlined by upsets, things settled down in round three with all the heavyweights of the rugby world picked up wins. But while results went as expected, a number of players from losing sides put in eye-catching performances. Christopher Reive brings you the form players of the round.

1. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro (Argentina)

With Argentina losing a man to a red card within 20 minutes of their match against England, it left a hole that needed to be filled. Chaparro did what he could to make up for the disadvantage, with a strong individual defensive showing.

2. Seilala Lam (Samoa)

It's hard to find fault in Lam's performance against Japan. He hit the mark at every lineout he threw and got through a huge amount of work defensively. Lam earned three turnovers and made every tackle required of him.

3. Kirill Gotovtsev (Russia)

Put in a solid 67-minute stint against Ireland which saw him step up defensively while getting stuck into the breakdown and working hard to secure possession for his side.

4. Maro Itoje (England)

The English lock has been immense all tournament and continued that trend against Argentina, securing three turnovers, making plenty of tackles and providing a reliable target at the lineout.

5. Konstantine Mikautadze (Georgia)

The Georgian lock was reliable across the paddock in a strong 51-minute stint, actively competing on both attack and defence.

6. Shannon Frizell (New Zealand)

Stole a couple of lineouts, made plenty of tackles, was a strong competitor at the breakdown and made his presence felt on attack.

7. Marcos Kremer (Argentina)

A similar case to Chaparro, Kremer's individual performance benefitted from his side going a man down, putting in a defensive performance to be proud of.

8. Gregory Alldritt (France)

Les Bleus might have been given a scare by Tonga, but they couldn't have asked for more from Alldritt who was active across the park, making plenty of tackles and making some important ground with ball in hand.

Namibian halfback Damian Stevens impressed against the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

9. Damian Stevens (Namibia)

Flashing a superb passing and kicking game, Stevens surprised a lot of people with his high level of play against the All Blacks and scored all of his team's points in the match.

10. Richie Mo'unga (New Zealand)

Brilliant off the tee and from the hand against Canada, while his distribution and running angles - often from second receiver - added a valuable attacking dimension.

11. Semi Radradra (Fiji)

He couldn't be stopped as the Fijians ran Georgia off the park. Radradra racked up more than 170m with ball in hand, scored twice, won a lineout because apparently wingers do that now and beat all the defenders… all of them.

12. Anton Lienert-Brown (New Zealand)

Hardly put a foot wrong against Namibia, burst through plenty of tackles, scored a try, handled exceptionally and pulled off a try-saving tackle.

13. Tevita Kuridrani (Australia)

The Wallabies might not have looked overly convincing against Uruguay, but Kuridrani could not be stopped. The barnstorming midfielder shrugged of defenders with ease, bagged a couple of tries and notched up more the 120m with ball in hand.

14. Andrew Conway (Ireland)

He led the way in attack, topping the count in metres gained and linebreaks while also showing his ability to put boot to ball. He was defensively sound too, making every tackle he attempted as well as securing a turnover.

Andrew Conway played an important role in Ireland's win over Russia. Photo / Photosport

15. Elliot Daly (England)

Provided a much needed attacking punch for the English who, at times, struggled against a 14-man Argentinian outfit. Daly ran for more than 100m, beating defenders and breaking the line to set his team on the right path.