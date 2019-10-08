COMMENT:

Potentially disappointing news for headline writers in the event of an All Black World Cup exit at the quarter-final stage next weekend: Steve Hansen's men won't be staying at Tokyo Disneyland where they are currently based, so the Mickey Mouse or Goofy zingers can be saved for another day.

It's not disappointing news for some among the All Blacks' management, though. Their preference is the Conrad Hilton Hotel, which is now very likely to the great relief of the travelling press pack, most of whom have to navigate their way to to the Tokyo Bay Hilton in Disneyland via a series of increasing annoying train lines. The team travel south to Nagoya on Friday in preparation for their final pool match of the tournament against Italy in Toyota City on Saturday.

READ MORE:

• Premium - 2019 Rugby World Cup: Patrick McKendry - Hold on to your seats, we're about to see even more red and yellow cards

• Premium - 2019 Rugby World Cup: Patrick McKendry - World rugby is in a mess and one man needs to take responsibility

• Patrick McKendry: Fitting beginning to 2019 Rugby World Cup as Japan overcome Russia

• Premium - 2019 Rugby World Cup: Patrick McKendry - The upset that could throw off All Blacks' plans

Advertisement

The preparation for where teams stay for the knockout phase is done well in advance of the tournament by way of a ballot. All 20 teams draw a number, the lowest number giving them priority of hotel choice should they continue in the tournament. It's understood the All Blacks drew No1, giving them first choice.

The Mickey Mouse monorail train running on the Disney Resort line in Tokyo. 07 October, 2019. NZ Herald Photograph by Mark Mitchell

The Springboks, likely to finish second in Pool B behind the All Blacks, were in Disneyland recently, so it's possible the team which includes Tendai "The Beast" Mtawarira may be returning. The Wallabies and coach Michael Cheika (insert own joke here), have been previous occupants.

Love your rugby? Subscribe now to NZ Herald Premium for unlimited access to premium content, including our exclusive, first-class rugby coverage. Check out our special rugby offer here

Why any team would choose to stay among flocks of well-heeled tourists and screaming children wishing to pay many thousands of yen visiting said mouse and Donald Duck it's difficult to know. One reason may be because it's out of the way and with little chance of players finding trouble to get into.

Tokyo Disneyland Station. 07 October, 2019. NZ Herald Photograph by Mark Mitchell

The Disney jingles begin several train stations away, with a Mickey Mouse line the final – well, some would say straw – but strictly speaking it's the final rail service for dedicated fans of imaginary American wholesomeness. They cross the age spectrum. Entering the carriage as the Herald exited this week were a Japanese couple in their 20s in full Aladdin and Princess Jasmine costumes.

So instead of rubbing shoulders with giant cartoon rodents, the All Blacks are likely to return to the inner-city Conrad Hilton, another luxury hotel of giant proportions. This one played host to infamous American boxer Floyd "Money" Mayweather recently.

It has been said that the undefeated Money, a controversial character, was in the lobby a couple of weeks ago with his large entourage (body size and number) and that he was not impressed in the slightest to be sharing space with the No1-ranked rugby team in the world.

Those on a budget should not consider the hotel as an option. Two beers apparently cost about $75, with high tea on a Saturday setting you back $250 per person.

Advertisement

As far as the rugby goes, the All Blacks won't know their quarter-final opponents until Sunday night following the Japan v Scotland match in Yokohama. It is the final pool match of the tournament and promises to be one of the best. With wins over Ireland, Samoa and Russia, the hosts are unbeaten and are on the brink of qualifying for a quarter-final for the first time.

All Blacks supporters at the RWC2019 pool matches in Japan. Rugby World Cup 2019. 07 October, 2019. NZ Herald Photograph by Mark Mitchell

It's possible that their opponents the following weekend will be the All Blacks, a match-up which will send this tournament into the stratosphere.

It is clearly evident that the All Blacks are many of the locals' second favourite team, a preference Hansen and his men have been careful to nurture here.

"Japan are playing very, very good rugby," Hansen said. "They're exciting to watch, their crowds are right behind them. I haven't thought about them playing the All Blacks because I think it would be remiss of me to look too far ahead. That's not how we operate - we just look at one match at a time. We could possibly play them or Ireland or Scotland – all three are still alive.

"Once we know who we're playing we'll have a good look at them. It would be a heck of a game from a crowd point of view; there's all those great Japanese supporters who seem to get behind us that might swap over and put on a red and white jersey. It would be good if they were on the other side of the draw from that point of view."

Love your rugby? Subscribe now to NZ Herald Premium for unlimited access to premium content, including our exclusive, first-class rugby coverage. Check out our special rugby offer here