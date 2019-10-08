The All Blacks backline all had a chance to reach top gear in Sunday's big victory over Namibia which may be because of what has appeared above their top lips.

Most of the backs, including the reserves, were sporting moustaches for the clash in Tokyo, despite the high heat and humidity. Word is there is of a bit of a competition on the go. It's still early days as all the players are some way off the Bob Burgess-Bernie Fraser standard, the highest grade of All Blacks' moustache, but the crown is up for grabs since Karl Tu'inukuafe didn't make the World Cup squad.

We grade their facial hair efforts.

George Bridge - A-

George Bridge. Spark Sport

A good slug going on here. Still a long way from reaching the Bob Burgess-Bernie Fraser standard, the highest level of All Blacks moustache,

Aaron Smith - B+

Aaron Smith. Photo / Spark Sport

A few more days' growth away from a top-notch moustache.



Rieko Ioane - B-

Rieko Ioane. Photo / Spark Sport

Slightly thinner than the rest but not pencil-thin. Looks great.

Sevu Reece - C

Sevu Reece. Photo / Spark Sport

Taking good shape. Not as fast at growing as he is on the pitch.

Ben Smith - C

As Scotty Stevenson would say looks a 'bit dusty'.

Ben Smith. Photo / Spark Sport

Brad Weber - D+ / Did not compete?

Brad Weber. Photo / Spark Sport

Looking at this image of the reserve halfback, who was superb when he got on the field for the final 30 minutes, it's hard to judge whether he is taking part. Is there growth there or not? Let's go to the red circle.

Brad Weber and his moustache? Photo / Spark Sport

Looks like some fuzz there. Maybe he was late to the party, or he's just a slow grower. Must try harder.

If the backs need an image for their facial hair 'mood board' they can't go by veteran Sam Whitelock's dishevelled look and Australian halfback Nic White.

Sam Whitelock. Photo / Spark Sport