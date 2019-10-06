COMMENT by Gregor Paul in Tokyo:

The All Blacks really do have a miraculous ability to bring the best out of whoever they play.

They don't have to do much to elevate opponents from hapless to inspired.

It's an effortless business for them to magically transform teams without the faintest hope or shred of confidence into the sort of cohesive and dynamic units they have long aspired to be.

Just turn up and be themselves seems to be enough to do it every time.

That target on their back is always there and every team the All Blacks ever play

