It's all fun and games in Japan as the All Blacks prepare for tonight's Rugby World Cup match against Namibia.

Flanker Ardie Savea was trying to get some rest during team downtime when his All Black team-mate Anton Lienert-Brown spotted an opportunity for a prank.

In a short video shared to Lienert-Brown's Instagram story, All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea got a rude awakening as the midfielder shook him and yelled.

"Time to wake up uso," he wrote on the social media video.

Savea got a short fright, before moving away from a laughing Lienert-Brown.

The All Blacks have been great entertainers on and off the field in Japan and their interaction with fans has been well recieved.

Angus Ta'avao, joined by teammates Ardie Savea and Ben Smith, was hosted on a Japanese TV show on Ntv Sukkiri this morning where he surprised viewers with some hilarious dance moves.

After a few classic Cha-Cha steps, the 29-year-old broke out into the iconic "Gangnam Style" dance made famous by South Korean artist PSY.