Things you need to know about the Rugby World Cup match between the All Blacks and Namibia at Tokyo Stadium this evening.

1) The referee is Pascal Gauzere

Not that the referee will be important in what will be a lopsided contest. But with all the stuff going on in the World Cup of Red Cards, it may be a factor of some sort in terms of the bigger picture.

There have been five red cards so far – there was a total of 17 in the previous eight tournaments. (The only tournament not to have a red card was in 2003).

The All Blacks will be very keen to hold their discipline, as they prepare for bigger games ahead. Frenchman Gauzere has already sent Samoa's Ed Fidow off for a second yellow card offence in this tournament. He is known as a fairly keen waver of red, and is particularly hard on dangerous tackles.

2) Brodie "Guzzler" Retallick's comeback

Apart from avoiding red and even yellow cards in the big games, getting their great lock back to top form and fitness is a priority for the All Blacks.

As good as Scott Barrett can be, there is only one Retallick. He suffered a shoulder dislocation against South Africa in late July, but has shown an ability to hit peak form quickly after extended breaks. But with a few more miles on the clock, and his injury toll mounting, doubts linger.

Brodie Retallick of the All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images.

3) Is Jordie Barrett's career being helped or hindered by the versatility tag?

A regular fullback who actually wants to play at second five-eighths, he has appeared at this tournament on the wing, and now first five-eighths. His big punting is a big weapon.

Shannon Frizell...making a late burst. Photo / Photosport

4) Can Shannon Frizell make a late dab for a bench spot in the big games?

He is one heck of an athlete, and the last gasp replacement for Luke Jacobson is starting to show what he can do. He starts on the blindside for his eighth cap.

5) That old question. What's the best midfield?

The future is Anton Lienert-Brown and Jack Goodhue, but are they the present?

They get a chance to show what their combination offers, although the opposition will not be good enough for their work to mean too much.

ALB has had a terrific year, but Goodhue – once on the verge of making the No. 13 jersey his own – has ground to make up for one reason or another.

6) Popular opinion is that Brad Weber is making a late run for the bench halfback role.

But do the All Black coaches see it that way?

Aaron Smith starts at halfback with Weber his backup and TJ Perenara apparently covering first five-eighths.

Perenara started in a lively mood against Canada but seemed to lose focus. He may be having a few nervous flashbacks to his disappointing 2015 tournament.

Weber looked sharp and tidy against Canada and showed up in try moves after coming on at halftime. He is posing an unexpected question for coach Steve Hansen.

Brad Weber...making every post a winner. Photo / Photosport

7) Where is Ben Smith at?

The great back, much loved by the public, looks a spent force. Is he a World Cup spare part overtaken by Jordie Barrett, or still the real deal? The All Blacks' decision to take him to Japan could be in the spotlight after this game.



8) The All Blacks will want to improve their handling, after their fast paced game came unstuck so to speak in humid conditions against Canada.

If they strike further problems against poor opposition, they may have to consider slowing things down.

Namibia fans...putting on a brave face. Photo / Photosport

9) As for World No. 23 Namibia, they are dog tucker.

But they are not alone in this tournament.

Hopefully Namibia are not too badly embarrassed. It's all very well calling on teams like the All Blacks to put a foot on the throat in lopsided contests, but too many of them don't belong in a credible world tournament.

An avalanche of big margins must have World Rugby concerned and scratching the head.