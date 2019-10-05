Things you need to know about the Rugby World Cup match between the All Blacks and Namibia at Tokyo Stadium this evening.

1) The referee is Pascal Gauzere

Not that the referee will be important in what will be a lopsided contest. But with all the stuff going on in the World Cup of Red Cards, it may be a factor of some sort in terms of the bigger picture.

There have been five red cards so far – there was a total of 17 in the previous eight tournaments. (The only tournament not to have a red card was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.