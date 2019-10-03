One of these things is not like the other.

Manchester United fans were left in hysterics when Daniel James lined up on the pitch - ahead of their Europa League clash - paired with the tallest mascot.

James, as one of the shorter players on the side standing at 170cm, was paired with a kid of similar height, leaving him awkwardly staring into the back of his mascot's head.

The hilarious footage quickly went viral on social media as Twitter users ripped into the odd match-up.

"Daniel James was a bit unlucky to be paired up with the tall kid," one user tweeted.

Another wrote: "Nice of Dan James to bring his older brother out as a mascot," while a third added, "Whoever assigned these mascots is a troll — legit gave Daniel James the tallest one."

Things didn't get much better for James during the match as he struggled to have much influence in Manchester's 0-0 draw against AZ Alkmaar.

The 21-year-old, who was signed from Swansea City in June for $32m, was pulled off after the 63 minutes.