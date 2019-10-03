COMMENT:

Liam Napier provides five takeaways from Oita City after the All Blacks' 63-0 thumping of Canada.

Richie Mo'unga

It's hard to believe Mo'unga has played 14 tests and started half of those. With each outing at this level he looks more at home, more at ease. Mo'unga endured a few nervous moments to begin his All Blacks career but this man of the match performance, in which he kicked eight of eight conversions and calmly ran the cutter, was another giant leap forward.

Sure, Canada allowed him acres of space and oodles of time. Much better, faster defensive lines will test him more. By the same token, confidence is confidence. Mo'unga's vision and accuracy with his cross-field kicks is fast becoming a lethal asset. His best asset, though, is challenging the line.

When he does that, and offloads, the All Blacks will score more often than not. His pass for Kieran Read to create Scott Barrett's try featured inspector gadget arms. For such a diminutive bloke it's a wonder Mo'unga can get his hands free let alone extend that far.

Elements of Mo'unga's game remain a work in progress. He doesn't lack courage but his front-on defence will be tested by the bigger packs to come but his class is beginning to coming to the fore.

Brad Weber

The livewire Chiefs halfback has waited a long time for a chance - this his third test in four years. In Oita he grabbed it with both hands. Where TJ Perenara grappled with the slippery ball at the base and, perhaps, overplayed his hand at times, Weber's speed and support play made a notable impact in the second half.

In many ways Weber is the closest clone to Aaron Smith the All Blacks have. Perenara offers a point of difference, his defensive, combative strengths valuable against the larger packs, the likes of the Springboks and England.

But in terms of enhancing his credentials for further game time, Weber could have done little more.

Mark Sonny Bill Williams down in that category too after his superb 50-minute performance underlined his game-changing qualities.

Tactical kicking could make or break chances

Eleven kick try assists already at this World Cup is a revealing statistic that will only increase from here. Two of those came during the All Blacks against Canada - Richie Mo'unga and Sonny Bill Williams laying on tries from the boot.

That doesn't take into account other frequent attacking kicks used to create and exploit space. Kicking to attack is now as much, if not more, of a factor than attempting to control territory. It's an art form. Who masters this tactic best could well win this tournament.

Atu Moli

Don't expect Atu Moli to back up against Namibia this weekend. The Chiefs loosehead may still be feeling the pinch after pulling off a rare feat by trucking through his full 80-minute shift.

Prior to this outing, Moli last played 80 minutes during his time at Marlborough Boys' College.

Against Canada, Moli was told to go until he collapsed.

In the hot and humid Oita conditions he was tired by halftime and glancing towards the bench throughout the second half yet no replacement was forthcoming.

The All Blacks instead rotated their three tighthead props who will share the load in their next match, with Moli earning a well-earned rest.

Even when cramp hit both Moli's legs in the second half, the All Blacks left him out there. Keeping his head down, he kept trucking to repay the investment in his fitness and nutrition.

In his first test start, featuring in the World Cup was all the more special for the presence of his parents in the crowd.

Moli paid for his mum and dad to fly over. They arrived at the ground, straight from the airport, and he managed to drag his shattered frame across to greet them with a hug and a kiss after the game.

Gap between top and bottom nations growing

We've seen already at this tournament through the largely disappointing performances of the Pacific Island nations that the divide between rich and poor, tier one and tier two, is worsening.

Canada face three tier one opposition in their pool – New Zealand, South Africa, Italy – and that's the same number of equivalent matches they have played in the past four years.

There's many other factors at play, too. Pathways are another major issue which Canadian coach Kingsley Jones highlighted.

"It's not the players that are the problem. They have quite a bit of experience now with different teams. It's the system. These players need opportunity. These guys don't get opportunities in professional rugby and we need a pathway into the professional game.

"When given the opportunity, as [Canadian captain and Chiefs forward] Tyler Ardron has shown, we have a chance to progress. There's so many good young rugby players in Canada. Canada's got a massive rugby culture, but unfortunately for a lot of those guys there isn't a pathway for them to progress."