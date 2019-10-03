COMMENT:

Rugby is a game made in heaven…oops, New Zealand.

Even on a bad day – and the All Blacks weren't always good against Canada – they play at a level beyond the dreams of everyone else.

This doesn't mean to say the All Blacks will win the World Cup…the gap between them and the muscle-bound chasers is not that great.

On the paper/rock/scissors theory, England or South Africa could bring them down using their human battering rams to deny the All Blacks enough momentum.

But at the risk of sounding too parochial, the RWC tournament would be absolutely lost

