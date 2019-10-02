All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara, known for his competitiveness and outspoken demeanour on the field, was involved in a hilarious spat with a Canadian player during the early stages of their 63-0 victory.

Leading by 14 points after 13 minutes, the All Blacks threatened to score another try through Jordie Barrett on the right wing until he was tackled into touch deep in Canadian territory.

At the resulting line-out, Perenara was in the touch judges' ear about something, which brought out a priceless response from Canadian hooker Eric Howard.

"Come on, you're the best team in the world. Give me a break," Howard said to Perenara, which could be heard during the TV broadcast.

"You've still got to play fair," replied the All Black No 9.

The All Blacks ended up running riot, especially in the second half after handling errors defined much of the first.

Before the match, Perenara led the All Blacks to yet another spirited haka – with added emotion after the passing of All Blacks legend 'Tiny' Hill and a spate of overseas media criticism of the pre-match tradition.

Perenara's replacement Brad Weber bagged two tries as the All Blacks made another statement in Japan with the largest victory at the tournament so far.