Few are expecting Canada to pose a serious threat to the All Blacks when the sides clash in a World Cup pool match in Oita from 11.15pm tonight - but there are still a number of unanswered questions for Steve Hansen's side. NZ Herald's rugby experts Patrick McKendry and Liam Napier discuss some of the burning questions, that Hansen and Co would want to find answers for.

Is it arrogant to completely write-off the Canadians?

Patrick McKendry:

It's not arrogant to assume the All Blacks will win and win well. The Canadians are ranked 22nd in the world, were well beaten by Italy recently and will be out-gunned across the pitch by what the world rankings say is the best team in the world.

Will Canada have their moments?

Yes.

Will they cross the All Blacks' line?

Quite possibly.

But if they score more than one try and get within 40 points of the All Blacks, I would be very surprised.

Liam Napier: Not really. Every team rises for the All Blacks.

It's a chance to test oneself against the best and that tends to inspire all opposition to play above themselves.

For all that, Canada aren't the team they used to be let alone anywhere near the All Blacks standard.

Most rugby resources in Canada are pushing into sevens, not XVs, and their team features two amateur players.

Japan and Uruguay's upsets serve reminders of the power of sport to surprise but Canada will do well to get within 50 of the All Blacks today.

Who could the All Blacks least afford to lose to injury or long-term suspension today?

McKendry:

Beauden Barrett, followed by Richie Mo'unga.

Barrett is absolutely crucial to the All Blacks' chances of defending his title for his pace, creativity and influence on games.

Beauden Barrett is one of the All Blacks' most important players. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mo'unga is similarly important.

Together the pair are greater than the sum of their parts and it's a considerable sum already.

Napier: Beauden Barrett. Simply put, there is no other player on the planet like him.

His pace, anticipation and ability to turn a match on its head is unrivalled.

Thankfully for the All Blacks, he has, to this point, proven incredibly durable for someone who relishes contact.

Kieran Read would also be a big loss from a leadership perspective and the fact the All Blacks are light on cover at No 8.

What do you make of Oita Stadium?

Napier:

Largely impressive arena, with 40,000 capacity, that will welcome plenty of travelling New Zealand supporters today.

All Blacks and New Zealand Super Rugby jerseys – a smattering of Toronto caps and maple leafs too – have flooded into town over the last few days.

Attending yesterday's captain's run with the roof closed the humidity was, however, very evident, and that was just standing on the sideline. Handling could be difficult in these conditions.

McKendry: Well, it's covered, so no rain will get in, but the humidity will create a great deal of moisture regardless so we could see conditions similar to the recent Scotland v Manu Samoa match which was a comedy of errors for 80 minutes.

There is an athletics track around the pitch so the crowd won't be as close to the action as they could be but perhaps the greatest thing about the roof is that it will keep the noise in.

The atmosphere should be loud and possibly raucous going by the numbers of Kiwis and Canadians around here now.

Of the seven World Cup rookies running out for the All Blacks who will perhaps appreciate today the most?

McKendry:

Loosehead prop Atu Moli.

A year ago the Chiefs front-rower was battling a serious leg infection which started as a bad haematoma.

He could have lost a leg.

Now he's about to play his first World Cup game in front of his parents, who have made the trip over.

It will truly be a special occasion for Moli and his family.

Napier: Brad Weber. The Chiefs halfback has trekked the long road to reach this point.

After making his test debut in Samoa he had to wait another four years for his second appearance off the bench in Buenos Aires this season.

Rieko Ioane gets his first World Cup action against Canada. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Weber deserves his chance in the same role today.

He was the form halfback of this year's Super Rugby season but the All Blacks toyed with the idea of only bringing two nines to Japan, as England have done.

With his speed and support play strengths, it would not surprise to see Weber make the most of this occasion and cap his persistent journey by nabbing a try.

What's the All Blacks game plan today and what do they want to get out of match?

Napier:

Lay the platform, show patience when it's needed, play with pace and width, strike from set piece, execute as many chances as possible and let everything flow through Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett.

Do that, avoid injuries and suspension, and the All Blacks will win well and be well pleased.

McKendry: Do the basics well; Run, pass, catch, quick ball, repeat.

Set piece dominance should be a given and they may elect not to turn the screws on the Canadian scrum.

What's the point?

They would be better to try manufacture first-phase strikes from a static position; that's likely to be where they find themselves in the knockout stage.

They'll want to improve connections between players - particularly the midfield - and get some game time into the legs of men such as Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Matt Todd and Shannon Frizell.

Don't expect much kicking.

They will run for 80 minutes in order to improve their conditioning.

Scoring records may be broken.