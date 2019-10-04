Every Saturday morning, hundreds gather for a run. Annabel Reid joins the throng.

The heavens are threatening to open on a Saturday morning at Western Springs Park, with a grey backdrop disrupted by dozens of activewear-clad enthusiasts, who emerge from all corners of the park.

They are gathering for Parkrun - a free, 5km timed running event which happens every Saturday morning in 1990 parks in 21 countries.

The crucial part, and what organisers and runners hold most dear, is that Parkrun is a community-run event.

"Each one is run by volunteers, so people organising it as the run directors,

The starting line