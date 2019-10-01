On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Four players — Australia's Reece Hodge, Manu Samoa's Rey Lee-Lo and Motu Matu'u and the United States' John Quill — have copped three-week suspensions while England's Piers Franciswas fortunate to escape a similar ban.
It's worth acknowledging the tightrope referees are being asked to walk after World Rugby put all its officials on notice by publicly berating them a mere week into the competition.
Pushed and pulled in every direction as TV match officials stop games at their discretion to shove images and influence down referees' throats, it's no wonder rugby sits on a knife-edge.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen noted the intense pressure World Rugby has seemingly fostered for officials and suggested everyone lay off the refs.
But this saga only appears to be gathering steam.
It's this unfortunate backdrop that sets the scene for the All Blacks and their second World Cup pool match against Canada in Oita tonight.
After ticking the sizeable box that was the Springboks in the All Blacks' opening match, in many ways it's a case of get through Canada with no injuries, take another step forward with their game plan and avoid major sanctions at all costs.
No team wants to lose a player at this early stage.