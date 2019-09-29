Record breaking Welsh captain Alun Wyn Jones didn't flinch when asked about his passionate clinch with teammate George North.

Jones and North were captured kissing on the lips as they celebrated their 29–24 victory over Australia in Tokyo.

"I think his wife is safe, put it that way!," Jones said.

"We were excited at the end and you share those moments with players. Not always, like!

"I'm sure there will be some memes made out of it!

The big lock has become the most capped Wales player, with 130 appearances. He should also break the overall test record for a Six Nations player, held by Ireland's Brian O'Driscoll, during the tournament.