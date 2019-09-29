Australian pundits and media have lashed out at a decision that they believe cost the Wallabies a Rugby World Cup victory over Wales.

Down 16-8 just before halftime, Australia's task was made much tougher by conceding an intercept try to Welsh halfback Gareth Davies, who stole a pass from Will Genia and raced 60 metres to score, giving Wales a 23-8 lead.

The try would prove pivotal in the end, with Wales claiming a four-point victory.

Australian media immediately claimed Davies was offside, with an image doing the rounds which they believed showed the Wales No 9 in an illegal position.

Australian media claimed Gareth Davies was offside, but other images showed differently. Photo / Twitter

Wallabies great Kearns said the decision not to check the try was a "game-changing moment", and lashed the refereeing performance by French referee Romain Poite.

"The whole refereeing display has been disgraceful, not only by Romain Poite but by Skein as well," Phil Kearns said on Fox Sports. "Wales have played some smart rugby, the Wallabies have made some dumb mistakes but it's just embarrassing that the referee hasn't gone back to look how far … he's even two metres in front of his own defensive line. That's an embarrassment."

Former Wallabies star Stephen Hoiles said it was a "shocking decision".

"If you're going to waste five minutes of the game checking a ball carry, you've got to check for an offside," he said. "We haven't seen enough replays to prove that it was an offside but that there looks to me … The fact that we can go back and check a ball carry, and Michael Hooper made a very good point what is the ball carrier meant to do? All of this came on the back of the terrible decision on the back of Samu Kerevi's ball carry, it's a huge momentum swing back to Wales.

"This is what happens when World Rugby make a weak statement after week one and say they're not happy with the refereeing, you make referees paranoid, TMO's become paranoid and you get a 55-minute first 40 minutes."

However, their complaints were refuted by fans on social media, who found images to show Davies was indeed onside.

#AUSvWAL Davies not offside when Genia picks up ball. pic.twitter.com/yb8rdI8rDF — Vincent Paver (@vincent_paver) September 29, 2019

To the Aussies saying Gareth Davies was offside... think you should look again #AUSvWAL pic.twitter.com/NOTqqOTWyu — Shaggard (@DarkDrag0nNinja) September 29, 2019

Kearns didn't just have a problem with the Davies decision, disagreeing with the controversial penalty on Kerevi.

The Australian centre was penalised after the television match official, following several minutes to assess slow-motion replays, ruled that the left arm he used as a fend as he braced to be tackled had made contact with Welsh flyhalf Rhys Patchell's throat. Kerevi's arm made contact with Patchell's chest, then slipped up as the Welsh player attempted a ball-and-all tackle at chest height.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said he was embarrassed about the decision, and Kearns concurred.

"It was a mess for World Rugby with players confused about how to run and tackle.

"They are thinking about that sort of stuff and rugby is instinctive and it's very difficult to do everything perfectly," he said.

"The disappointing thing for me is that we're going into that press conference talking about referees and not about what a great game it was and that's a pity."

- with news.com.au