Head high shots, spear tackles, rush defences — with the odds of four defenders against a forager and grossly offside — and not a ball in sight or a referee blowing his whistle.

It wasn't exactly the Rugby World Cup in Japan in terms of entertainment but the scores who ventured out to the annual kabaddi tournament were treated to some chuckling testosterone-fuelled, man-to-man combat on a balmy day in Hastings today.

Yes, there were niggly moments in breakdowns but they were pertaining to players hobbling off the circular, grassy pitch at Elwood Park because "stoppers" were relentless in clamping the feet of robust "raiders" trying to slip past their hand-linked chain of command.

When the dust had settled, as it were, on the first day of daylight saving in New Zealand, the Dashmesh Sports Club team from Te Puke had retained the crown from Kalgidhar Sports Club, from Waikato, in the final.

The Waikato team coach, Bablu Kurushetra, said it was nail-bitingly close but there was always next year to complete unfinished business.

Kurushetra said they had prepared well, like other teams, with at least four internationals from Punjab but had agonisingly missed out by a fraction of a point, again finishing runners-up to Te Puke as they had done last year.

The tourney had lured 36 professionals as dignitaries, such as Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, National MP Lawrence Yule and Hastings council group manager community programmes and facilities Alison Banks, joined the festivities.

Spear tackle in the making but there was no issues here with the referees at the annual kabaddi tournament in Hastings yesterday. Photo/Paul Taylor

The sport originated in the southern state of Tamil Nadu where it promoted the life skills of hunting and defending one's village.

While there are four major variations in India, the principles of the game remain the same, albeit traditionally shirtless blokes grappling on dirt and grass. However, nowadays players sport swanky strips and the competition is staged on indoor artificial courts.

"We pay their airfare tickets, provide their accommodation and meals and we pay them $2000," said the 40-year-old farming contractor, revealing some professionals were finding it hard to find traction on lush grass when they traditonally competed on blocks of sod especially created for the code in India.

Tiger Sports Club, of Tauranga, who had fancied their chances after winning a tourney last weekend on their home turf, echoed Kurushetra's sentiments.

Tiger spokesman Manjinder Sahota, whose side had also beaten hosts SBBS (Sant Baba Bhag Singh) Kabaddi Club by 10 points in pool play, said $2000 converted to $100,000 rupees in India and went a long way to boost the players' coffers.

Sahota said it was easy to recruit talent on the kabaddi365.com channel that covered the sport even though it was competitive to entice one when five other teams had the same intentions.

"It's entirely up to the players where they want to go to play," said the 40-year-old kiwifruit orchardist from Tauranga.

Hazelhurst, who with Yule handed out trophies, said the city was proud to host the tourney which marked the celebration of the province's Indian community that brought myriad people to the city.

"We worked with them very, very closely on parts of our business and our organisation throughout our community," she said, revealing the council was trying to find a new home for their temple.

"We celebrate the culture and our inclusive and diverse community so that's what I'm really proud of."

Dashmesh club pair Swarna Shaina was named best stopper and Jaggu Saidowal the top raider at the tourney.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazelhurst adds to the robust colours of the festivities with women and children last night. Photo/supplied

Hazelhurst, who was attired in a vibrant traditional salwaar kameez, savoured her time with the Indian women and children who had gather at the Hastings Intermediate School last night to partake in a dance ritual, "teeyan da mela", which marks a 13-day monsoonal festival where wives traditionally spent an entire month with their parents at their maternal homes.

"Seeing everyone have a really good time is what it's all about so we have a diverse community and we're very proud of to hosts the national games in Hastings."

A grinning Hazelhurst said the events at the weekend had started with shopping Hastings Farmers Market before heading to a marae to meet the ex-mayor of New Plymouth as well as Pat Magill's 93rd birthday — an impromptu wardrobe change was required at the car park to attend the tourney.

While she was fortunate enough to have kabaddi fans explain to her what the sport was about.

"It's an incredibly physical game and it's got part of rugby and rugby league in it so I'm fascinated with the tackling side of things as well as the speed and athleticism," she said.

Yule said the tourney, which also is part of marking the 550th birthday of prophet Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, wasn't just a pivotal occasion for the Indian community but also a unifying time for kabaddi as a national sport.

"It's growing and a huge weekend so I always come to it because the Indians always made a wonderful contribution to Hawke's Bay," the former Hastings mayor said. "They are good corporate citizens because they're out there in the public, work hard and participate in community events."

Get past us if you can say these bolshy stoppers in Hastings. Photo/Paul Taylor

A myriad of colourful turbans mark a male base of fans on the sidelines. Photo/Paul Taylor