Midfielder Jack Goodhue will almost certainly play his first World Cup match when the All Blacks take on Canada in Oita on Wednesday following his recovery from a hamstring strain.

And if his appearance in a press conference alongside Sonny Bill Williams is any guide, Goodhue, 24, hasn't lost any confidence during his lay-off since he suffered the injury in the defeat against the Wallabies in Perth last month.

His good spirits are no doubt pegged to his impending return – the All Blacks team will be announced on Monday. The centre also now appears as comfortable off the field

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.