Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has made a defiant stance against World Rugby after overnight revelations concerning suspended Australian star Reece Hodge.

Hodge made an alarming revelation over his Rugby World Cup ban saying he had no "effective knowledge" of World Rugby's framework for high tackles.

Hodge was put under the scrutiny of World Rugby after performing what was ruled a dangerous tackle on Fijian Peceli Yato during the Wallabies' 39-21 win over Fiji.

World Rugby on Thursday found Hodge guilty as it released its full 11-page disciplinary decision which resulted in a three-game Rugby World Cup ban.

But as revealed in the document, Hodge claims that he was not fully educated or trained on World Rugby's protocols on high tackles.

"The player conceded that he had no effective knowledge of World Rugby's 'decision-making framework for high tackles'; had not been trained on it; was not across it because the tackles he makes are predominantly in the waist to knees area," the statement read.

Australian coach Michael Cheika. Photo / Photosport

However, in a colourful start to press conference this afternoon, Cheika stood firm, believing the Wallabies had no need to strenuously follow the framework and remarkably stated that everyone was against his side.

"I've spoken to the boys about it – there's a bit of 'us versus everyone else' – we know that, and we're not going to let it derail us, just suck it up and get focused on what's important.

"We've wanted no obstacles to derail us and we're not going to let them get to us.

"Our players are taught to tackle middle. We don't need the framework to tell us where to teach our players to tackle because they're all taught to tackle middle. I'm not sure where that chat's coming from or why, but just want to get it out there that we don't need the framework to tell us where to tackle, we're not teaching anyone to tackle anywhere else except the middle where we can dislodge the ball."

Cheika then turned to captain Michael Hooper to emphasise his point.

"Hoops, when you go in to make a tackle, are you thinking about the framework?"

"No," was the response.

"Well, there you go."

Cheika, who added that "nobody in the team believes what Reece did meet the red-card threshold", also complained about World Rugby not listening to his arguments.

"I can tell you right now if there's one bloke World Rugby's not listening to it's me – no matter what language I speak to them in.

"I'm not going to put off course by anyone, not the man chairing the hearing, or what anyone else says, I'm with my players – I want to do well for everyone here.

"I'm respected by my players here and together we'll just get on the field and start battling away on Sunday."