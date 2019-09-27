Charntay Poko has gone from unknown to MVP.

While the Warriors' NRLW season goes on the line against the Broncos on Saturday, halfback Poko has a big future in the 13-a-side code.

Unheralded coming into the competition, she has been a revelation, especially with her prodigious kicking game, which has changed the perception of what's possible for female league players

Her performances are even more remarkable given she was ruled out of last season with two broken legs.

Advertisement

After being head hunted by Warriors' coach Luisa Avaiki from the Christchurch competition, Poko was in pre-season when she received devastating news.

"I was training here one night and our physio said 'why are you running like that'," recalled Poko. "I didn't know what she meant, but she knew something was wrong."

Poko had been experiencing pain from shin splints for months, and assumed it was a continuation. But it was far worse.

"I was sent for scans, it turned out both my tibia's were fractured and probably had been for six months," said Poko.

The 23-year-old endured a painful recovery, including time in hospital receiving calcium from a drip to help repair the bones.

On reflection, the stress fractures were no surprise, given Poko's workload over the last few years.

She has been juggling both codes, training four times a week, with rugby on Saturday and league on Sunday.

"It was definitely tough the first year, it felt like I was being run over every weekend," said Poko. "But you get used to it, though it was hard if they were both top of the table games."

Advertisement

A Christchurch native, Poko grew up in a league family and played until she was 13.

She then switched to union, partly because there were no league options in the Garden city for her age at that time. Poko was an immediate success, playing senior rugby as a 14-year-old.

"There were some Black Ferns in the comp and a lot of experienced players," said Poko. "It was scary. In my first game I didn't run, just shoved it on to my outside backs. But as the season went on I found it a good challenge."

Poko's time in rugby as a first five developed her prowess with the boot, which has been the talk of the competition.

She reeled off 515 metres in the round one win over the Roosters (her two opposing halves gained 264 metres between them) and made another 321 metres against the Dragons last Sunday. Poko has also managed 40-30 kicks in both games.

"To me it is normal, to everyone else it seemed quite huge," said Poko. "I didn't realise I kick that many metres and when you compare it to other halves it's a big gap…but to me it's just part of my role."

Poko has also benefitted from tips and training sessions with the likes of All Black Richie Mo'unga and Black Fern Kendra Cocksedge.

"I've spent a lot of time with experts and me and Kendra used to partner up some times."

This year Poko took round trip flights every Sunday to play for Richmond Roses in the Auckland club competition – ("one of the trainers stood in for me during the week so another player didn't miss out") but may relocate ahead of next season.

On Saturday Poko is up against Broncos' halfback Ali Brigginshaw, a cornerstone of the Jillaroos for almost a decade and recognized as one of the best in the sport.

"[The NRLW] has been quite overwhelming, I've never been in this environment but I'm enjoying the ride," said Poko. "Being able to play against some of the best in the game has been amazing and I'm looking forward to this weekend."