It won't go down as the classiest try, but Scott Barrett is making no apologies for his 'dog roll' during the All Blacks' World Cup opener against the Springboks.

Barrett scored the All Blacks' second try during their 23-13 victory over South Africa on Saturday night.

But it was his execution which left plenty to be desired for with both fans and commentators calling out his lacklustre finish.

Two-time international women's sevens player of the year Michaela Blyde even offered Barrett lessons on try-scoring when speaking to Beyond the Game.

"He's definitely got an open invitation to come train with us and do some try celebration practice that's for sure," Blyde joked.

Scott Barrett grounds the ball to score his side's second try. Photo / Getty

Speaking to media at a press conference in Beppu, Barrett, who has been dubbed Dog Roll Barrett by the Alternative Commentary Collective, defended his try saying he didn't want to be too complacent.

"I've had plenty of feedback on that dive," Barrett admitted to media. "I've got a nickname of 'Dog Roll', so you could probably call that a dog roll, I'd say.

"I've watched too many games where people get complacent and I didn't really want to stuff that moment up, so I made sure of it."

While appearing alongside brothers Beauden and Jordie, Barrett said it was a special feeling to be playing in a World Cup.

"I never really thought we'd all be here," he said. "It's a long way from the family farm in Pungarehu in coastal Taranaki.

The Barrett brothers, from left, Jordie, Scott and Beauden. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"I guess in the backyard you'd joke and say 'he's got a kick to win the World Cup' – you'd create scenarios like that … you have to pinch yourself that you're here right now.

"For me, it's been a big goal for the last 12 months and so to be here and especially get the first game underway, it's good to get a result and crack into it," he added. "There were a lot of nerves and anticipation up to this point but now that we're going game by game it's exciting."

The All Blacks will play their second pool game of the Rugby World Cup next Wednesday night against Canada at Oita Stadium.