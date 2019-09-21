The All Blacks made a thrilling start to their World Cup campaign in Tokyo and we have all the action for you in our new video series, Beyond the Game.

The second episode of Beyond The Game - which you can watch above - provides analysis, interviews, fallout and fan footage from the All Blacks' 23-13 win over South Africa.

Our host Alex Chapman is joined in studio by Former All Black and Blues coach Leon MacDonald and World Cup winning sevens player Michaela Blyde, while Buck Shelford and Nigel Yalden report from Japan and host Cheree Kinnear chips in from her vantage point at a pub on the Auckland viaduct.

MacDonald said the combination play between fullback Beauden Barrett and first-five Richie Mo'unga was pivotal to the All Blacks' win.

"They're eyes-up players," said MacDonald. "They see things, they anticipate the game well. To see Beauden running on the outside of Richie into space and offloading to George Bridge, brilliant. They both have kicking options either side of the field, when they're counterattacking you've got two playmakers that can both run or kick, it just brings so many options and was probably the point of difference out there tonight."

Radio Sport rugby editor Nigel Yalden said it was a case of "job done" for the All Blacks.

"There were certain things the All Blacks will not be happy with. That period between minutes 21 and 28 in the first half really won them the game. That, and their discipline, and their defence. But to walk away from that fixture with four points, I think they'll be pretty chuffed."