Kiwis and Wests Tigers star Benji Marshall has called out the NRL for their double standards in dealing with the Israel Folau saga.

Tongan Rugby League this week announced that Folau will be available for selection in tests against Great Britain and Australia, but won't be playing in the NRL's International 9's after the NRL didn't accept his selection for the tournament.

Speaking to NRL 360, Marshall questioned the governing body's stance on Folau considering they've welcomed convicted violent offenders back into the game.

"It doesn't faze me if he's allowed or he's not allowed to play. I definitely don't agree with the things he's said, but to me, I think we need to decide what we forgive and what we forget," Marshall said.

Advertisement

"Because I see, and this is my personal opinion, I see domestic violence as worse than what Israel did. I don't agree with that, and yet we let people who have done those actions come back into our game.

"So where do we sit now with what's right and what's wrong?"

Benji Marshall. Photo / Photosport

Folau's multimillion-dollar contract with Rugby Australia was terminated in May over a social media post in which he paraphrased a Bible passage, saying "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters" would go to hell unless they repented.

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle terminated the Folau's multi-million dollar contract, on the advice of an independent panel, for "high level" breaches of the player's code of conduct.

Folau is currently in the midst of a legal battle over that decision, but will play rugby league in the meantime, with Mate Ma'a Tonga set to play Great Britain in Hamilton on October 26, before meeting Australia at Eden Park on November 2.

Folau said that he was excited about returning to rugby league.

"I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to represent God, my family, my heritage and the people of Tonga," he said. "I am thankful that the RLIF have accepted my availability to play.

"I don't want to bring any of my personal matters into this and I am grateful that the IRLF have endorsed my availability.

Advertisement

"What I will do now is focus on playing great rugby league and do my talking on the field."