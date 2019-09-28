Key Points:
Canada has broken new ground regardless of any playing achievements at the Rugby World Cup in Japan. In a tournament first, the team that faces the All Blacks in Pool B action at Oita Stadium on Wednesday has a female manager. And although the Canadian team will be hoping their onfield form will inspire budding players in the developing rugby nation, Alana Gattinger, 30, hopes her role will also be a big win for girls and young women wanting to follow their footy dreams. "I'm lucky that I work in Canada and live in a country where opportunities like this exist for women in sport," Gattinger said in an article on Rugby Canada's website. "It's a testament to our union and our country. I am not treated any differently, and that's exactly what I want. I hope this serves as an inspiration to your girls that anything is possible." A Facebook post from Rugby Canada in the lead-up to the tournament stated: "She's the first but she definitely won't be the last, Canada's Alana Gattinger will be the first female team manager at a Rugby World Cup ever this year in Japan." On the eve of the Cup kick-off, tournament bosses also celebrated her. RWC 2019 team services director Enda Connolly said Gattinger "epitomises" what a great team manager should be, and also said she was a win for gender equality. "We are delighted that she is blazing a leadership trail for women in rugby and look forward to working with her and the Canada team at Rugby World Cup 2019."