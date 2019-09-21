Win or lose this World Cup, Steve Hansen has already proved one thing.

He's the best All Black coach we've ever had, by some stretch. The win over South Africa in Yokohama showed just how superbly adaptable he has become.

A weak pool detracted a little from the meaning of this game, but it was still a titanic battle.

The All Blacks hate losing any test, and needed to put a dent in South Africa's confidence.

Advertisement

The Springboks have designed a whole system to beat them, using the so-called rush defence which takes rugby's lax offside officiating to new levels of generosity.

But it failed on the night, with only the Human Pinball Cheslin Kolbe offering enough of a threat to suggest the Springboks could match the All Black tries.

All Blacks left wing George Bridge gets a pat on the back from his teammate Sam Whitelock after their RWC2019 match at International Stadium Yokohama, Japan. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

South Africa should be furious at their missed moments, particularly the botched penalty from Handre Pollard for a 6 – 0 lead and golden chance to create scoreboard pressure.

South Africa, and England, have a game which can topple the All Blacks, make no mistake.

But they are up against a masterful coach, still in his prime after a long career, whose understanding of what New Zealand players can deliver has reached a peerless level. Ardie Savea, Richie Mo'unga...it all worked quite superbly.

The All Blacks sent in a relatively lightweight pack, were missing the legendary Brodie Retallick and lost Sam Cane to concussion. They have rookies dotted throughout the team, and have lost the whiz-factor through Damian McKenzie's injury.

Hansen also lost the hugely influential Wayne Smith as defense coach and (I assume) sounding board two years ago.

In other words it has been far from smooth sailing, with other factors such as Liam Squire's procrastination to deal with.

Advertisement

It is a team which has been radically re-shaped by injuries, form loss and tactical switches.

All Blacks during the national anthems before their RWC2019 match at International Stadium, Yokohama, Japan. Rugby World Cup. 21 September, 2019. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

In theory, this created a perfect opportunity for the Springboks to strike a blow. Mission not accomplished.

The All Blacks put down a marker, embarrassing South Africa through the ease in which they could press the accelerator when it was needed. Partly through innovative kicking, they had width and found space.

But when South Africa threatened to squash the All Blacks in the second half through trench warfare, Kieran Read and co. still had enough muscle to resist.

Hansen has already got a lot of runs on the board – two World Cups including one as head coach, endless Bledisloe victories, a long run as the world number one, a staggering winning percentage, and most importantly teams which have taken the game to new levels.

I don't believe the All Black aura is really a factor anymore, deep into the professional era.

Hansen's coaching and squad management is the dominant force in world rugby. His messages are new and still getting through. His teams - in the main - remain incredibly resilient under pressure.

The Springboks will be shell shocked after such a promising beginning to the game, with their coach Rassie Erasmus surely left feeling he was out-foxed by his veteran test opponent.

Love your rugby? Click here to subscribe to our new Premium newsletter for extensive Rugby World Cup coverage.